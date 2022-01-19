Leicester v Tottenham: Team news

Leicester defender James Justin will be part of the matchday squad for the first time since suffering a serious knee injury more than 11 months ago.

Patson Daka, Luke Thomas, Caglar Soyuncu, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Boubakary Soumare and Ayoze Perez also return for the Foxes' first league game of the year.

Son Heung-min, Cristian Romero, Eric Dier and Sergio Reguilon are all expected to miss out for Tottenham.

But the club now have no reported Covid-19 cases.

Would you put Justin straight into your Foxes XI?

How would you deal with Spurs' absences?