Former Manchester City and England defender Micah Richards has defended Romelu Lukaku after he was left out of the Chelsea squad to face Liverpool.

The striker was dropped after comments he made in an interview with Sky Sports Italia several weeks ago that aired on Thursday.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone revealed on Monday that Lukaku was due for talks with boss Thomas Tuchel.

However, Richards said his words were not as bad as people were making out.

"He's slipped up by trying to be honest and not undermined the manager deliberately," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"The interview was obviously to put Inter fans at ease after he left under a cloud in the summer and all he's done is answer a question about his situation at Chelsea.

"I'm not sure about how it's blown up."

Richards conceded that Tuchel was right to make a stand and leave Lukaku out but said the comments would not have affected the dressing room.

"As a player, provided he's doing the business on the pitch, I couldn't care less what he's saying," he added.

"As long as he's not directly disrespecting people, you want a player of his calibre straight back in the team."

