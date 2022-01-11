The 2021-22 Premier League season has provided plenty of drama so far and showcased some stellar performances.

In each game, we have given you the opportunity to rate each player involved out of 10.

Left-back Andy Robertson (6.91) and central defender Virgil van Dijk (6.96), who have helped the Reds keep 10 clean sheets so far, complete two of the four defenders featured.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah (7.31), who is setting the pace in the race for the Golden Boot with his count of 16, is the highest scoring player.

See who did make it into the full team, plus every club's top three rated players