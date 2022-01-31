Your deadline day hopes for Leicester

It's the final day of the transfer window and we've been asking for your thoughts on Leicester so far and if you're hoping for any last-minute moves from Brendan Rodgers.

Here are some of your comments:

Nick: A central defender for sure, Evans makes a huge difference when fit but we need a reliable force in that position. Tielemans is an enigma, good player and a real asset most of the time but seems to switch off at key moments losing his man or, as we saw against Spurs, giving the ball away cheaply.

Reuben: NEED a new centre-back. Missing out on Coutinho looks set to be a big mistake. Still, we've got the chance still with Eriksen.

Jim: Leicester City need defenders now urgently, or I think it will be P45 for Brendan Rodgers.

Frank: I agree with most of the City fans that we need a leader. So let’s start at the top and replace Brendan Rodgers. The team is just going downhill he has no idea of what to buy or let go.

