Andrew Sinclair, Sports Interactive PR & content executive

Manchester City have now made the move so many of our Football Manager players have this year - signing Argentine standout Julian Alvarez from River Plate.

The 22-year-old striker, who can also operate effectively off the wings, propelled River to the 2021 Primera Division title, finishing the season as the league's top goalscorer with 18 goals.

Blessed with typically South American flair and a penchant for shots from outside the box, Alvarez's tendency to play quick one-twos and effectively run the channels will surely evoke memories for City fans of a couple of his countrymen who knew a thing or two about scoring goals in the Premier League.

