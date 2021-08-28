Brighton 0-2 Everton: Potter reaction

Brighton manager Graham Potter speaking to Sky Sports: "We weren't really bad - not that good either. The better team won.

"If you make an error against these types of teams, they can punish you, they've got good players. I though we responded well at half time. Over the course of the game, I've no complaints with the result.

"We weren't at our best. We lacked that little bit of quality and they were dangerous on the transition while we were trying to push for a goal.

"Six points from the first three matches is not a bad start.

"We lost Solly March in the week so we lost a bit of balance there. They've got some great forward players and they exploited that."