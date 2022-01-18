'Hazard's stock can only plummet from going to Newcastle'

Eden Hazard would have nothing to gain from joining Newcastle, according to the Athletic's Jay Harris.

Hazard reportedly wants to leave Real Madrid, but is not interested in joining the Magpies, who are rumoured to have had a £41.3m bid for the 31-year-old accepted by the Spanish club.

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds, Harris said: "Part of me really admires Newcastle’s approach in this transfer window. I didn’t think they’d have the hunger and desire to go for those big names and they actually have.

"Money is one thing in life, but what does Hazard really gain from going to Newcastle? It might be £41.3m but he’s at Real Madrid, he’s playing in the Champions League, he’s a very well-respected member of Belgium’s national real.

"His stock can only plummet really from going to Newcastle because it seems so unlikely that they are going to stay up. You are almost damaging your own reputation by going there.

"I feel for Newcastle fans and it must be so frustrating seeing your club linked with 10, 20 different players every day but at least there are clear signs that the club are trying their hardest and throwing everything but the kitchen sink."

