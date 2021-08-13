Team news: Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Chelsea's club record signing Romelu Lukaku is in contention after joining from Inter Milan on Thursday.

Hakim Ziyech is the only major absentee, having suffered a shoulder injury during the Super Cup win.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira could be without new midfielder Michael Olise, who has a lower back issue.

Eberechi Eze remains sidelined because of an Achilles injury, while loanee Conor Gallagher is ineligible to face his parent club.

Summer signings Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen are expected to form a new central defensive partnership.

