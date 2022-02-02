'United need to win a trophy'

Former Manchester United defender John O'Shea says the pressure is on Ralf Rangnick's side heading into Friday's FA Cup fourth-round match against Middlesbrough because the club need to win a trophy.

O'Shea was part of the United side that won the FA Cup in 2004 and knows it won't be easy for the club to try to win the competition for the first time since 2016.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, he said: "Middlesbrough have a nice bit of momentum and they want to keep that going but the priority will be the league for them and keeping that run going.

"It’s a big game for United, too, in the sense that they need a trophy. It will be a test for them without a doubt.

"I’m sure the manager and the staff will be fully focussed after the little break they have had. Pogba coming back too gives the manager a chance to see him for the first time in the flesh on the training ground.

"If he was maybe fit that could be a boost for them. We’ll see but they’ve definitely got more pressure on them now."

