Nathan A Clark, The Extra Inch podcast:

"There are a few tasks that remain going into deadline day, but may well not be finished this time around, for Tottenham.

"For a lot of the summer Spurs were looking to bring in a centre-back/full-back hybrid in Takehiro Tomiyasu before appearing to suddenly realise they already had one in Japhet Tanganga. Whether they want to double down on that profile and see Tomiyasu's transfer through or keep the options in that role diverse with wing-back Matt Doherty (or someone like him?) remains unclear. The rumours at the time of writing are for a compromisingly well-rounded, if a little slow, Emerson Royal.

"As has been a summer tradition since he took his role in the first XI, Spurs have been searching for the ever-elusive Harry Kane back-up and probably always will be.

"Tanguy Ndombele wants to leave and, for all his talents, Tottenham appear to be prepared to let him if they can get a swap or enough cash for a similar midfield ball progressor.

"It seems fairly unlikely to materialise though and hopefully the big show and tell of us trying to is enough that he doesn’t hold it against us and when the window closes he knuckles down and finally has the season that he has always promised - the conditions are finally right for him."