Man Utd v Leeds: In pictures

New signing Rafael Varane was introduced to the Old Trafford crowd before kick-off - and received a rapturous welcome

Bruno Fernandes enjoyed an opening day to remember as his hat-trick led United to victory

But Mason Greenwood's goal was every bit as important as Fernandes' treble, restoring United's advantage just three minutes after Luke Ayling had levelled for Leeds

Paul Pogba was also highly influential on a memorable afternoon for the Red Devils, providing four assists - including one for Fred to make it 5-1

The game was already safe when Jadon Sancho came off the bench to make his Manchester United debut with 15 minutes left