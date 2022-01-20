Hause signs contract extension

Kortney Hause has signed a contract extension with Aston Villa until 2025.

The defender has scored three goals in his 42 appearances in all competitions, including the winner against Manchester United at Old Trafford this season.

After signing the deal, the 26-year-old told Villa TV:, external “I’m over the moon.

“It’s a big club, a big part of my life, big part of my football career.

“Since the day I signed, I’ve felt a real love for the club in terms of showing how much they wanted to bring me to the club.

“So from the first day I signed, I’ve felt loved and wanted and to extend for another three-and-a-half years…I’m very, very happy, I’m delighted.”