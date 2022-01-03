Klopp to miss EFL Cup match at Arsenal

George Cummins, BBC Sport

Jurgen Klopp will miss Thursday's Carabao Cup semi-final with Arsenal at the Emirates following his positive Covid test. He was missing from the dugout for Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Sunday.

Assistant manager, Pep Lijnders spoke to 5 Live Sport after the draw with Chelsea last night and said Klopp won't be back on the touchline: “He can’t be, no, because of the quarantine rules. He has mild symptoms.

"Jurgen is a very optimistic and positive leader. He is our leader and our boss. I hope everything stays like this and it's mild symptoms and he is back quick with us.”

Alisson, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino also missed the game following positive Covid tests.