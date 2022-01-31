Dele Alli moving to Milan "would be good for him", according to The Telegraph's Luke Edwards.

The England midfielder has been out of favour for a few years at Tottenham but has seen compatriots such as Chris Smalling and Tammy Abraham rejuvenate their careers in Serie A.

And Edwards thinks the transfer would be a good solution for both Alli and Spurs.

"I like the sound of this," he said on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "I think it would be good for him to get out of London, away from influences both good and bad, and go somewhere where all he has to focus on is his football.

"He is still an outstanding talent and just because he's lost his way, it doesn't mean he can't find it again."

