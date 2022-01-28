Your Wolves gossip round-up

There are just three days left in the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best Wolves transfer gossip to drop so far:

Wolves have entered the race to sign Chelsea forward Armando Broja, who is enjoying a successful loan spell at Southampton. Bruno Lage will face competition from Leeds, Everton and the Saints themselves for the 20-year-old's signature. (Teamtalk), external

Wolves are confident of keeping Ruben Neves until at least the summer, despite interest from Manchester United and Arsenal - and hope he might stay longer if they qualify for Europe. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, Adama Traore has arrived in Spain for his medical before re-signing with former club Barcelona. It will be an initial loan with an option to buy. (Fabrizio Romano), external

