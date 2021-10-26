How Southampton reached the Carabao Cup fourth round

Southampton visit Chelsea in the Carabao Cup fourth round at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday (19:45 BST), but how did the Saints reach this stage of the competition?

They started off with a trip to Wales to face Newport County in round two, but Southampton crushed the League Two side 8-0, thanks to a hat-trick from Mohamed Elyounoussi, two goals from Armando Broja and one apiece from Nathan Tella, Kyle Walker-Peters and Nathan Redmond.

It was much tougher away at Championship side Sheffield United in round three. Enda Stevens put the Blades ahead but goals from Ibrahima Diallo and Mohammed Salisu gave the Saints the lead before Oli McBurnie's equaliser took it to penalties.

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster denied Rhian Brewster and McBurnie in the shootout, before Oriol Romeu converted his effort to take the Saints into the last 16.

Southampton have never won the League Cup, but have lost in the final twice - against Nottingham Forest in 1979 and Manchester United in 2017.