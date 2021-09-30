Man Utd 2-1 Villarreal: The pick of the stats
Manchester United have lost only once in their last 13 home games in all European competition (won 10, drawn two), with Cristiano Ronaldo the first United player to net a 90th minute winner in the competition since Marouane Fellaini against Young Boys in November 2018.
Villarreal suffered their first defeat in all European competition in 18 games, having won 12 and drawn five before tonight’s loss.
Cristiano Ronaldo (36y 236d) is the second oldest United player to score a goal in European competition at Old Trafford after Bryan Robson (36y 282d) against Galatasaray in 1993.