Brentford's star striker Ivan Toney is fit to start, having missed the final pre-season friendly against Valencia as a precaution because of a neck problem.

New signing Yoane Wissa could be involved but injured pair Josh Dasilva and Mathias Jensen are unavailable.

Arsenal's summer recruits Ben White, Albert Lokonga and Nuno Tavares are in contention to make their debuts.

Thomas Partey, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel aren't expected to be available until at least September.

