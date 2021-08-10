Aston Villa's pre-season results

Aston Villa played four friendly matches as they built towards the new Premier League season, including Saturday's game against La Liga side Sevilla.

Here are Villa's pre-season friendly results in full:

21 July: Walsall 0-4 Aston Villa (Banks's Stadium)

24 July: Stoke City 2-0 Aston Villa (bet365 Stadium)

28 July: Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest (Bodymoor Heath) (cancelled)

31 July: Bristol City 0-3 Aston Villa (Ashton Gate)

7 August: Aston Villa 3-1 Salernitana (Villa Park)