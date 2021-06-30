Jack Grealish played a starring role off the bench in England's win over Germany on Tuesday - and former Three Lions defender Micah Richards says the Aston Villa playmaker has now done enough to be included from the start.

Grealish had a hand in both of England's goals, helping set up a Euro 2020 quarter-final meeting with Ukraine on Saturday.

"I think with Jack Grealish, it is genuine quality," Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live. "Every time he plays he is occupying players."

"Grealish deserves a place in the starting XI now."

