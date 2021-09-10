Nick Godwin, BBC Radio London

It was all going so well.

Spurs went into the international break top of the Premier League, with Harry Kane back in the fold and scoring.

However, their preparations for Palace have been disrupted by injuries and the fallout from that extraordinary match between Brazil and Argentina.

Whatever sort of team Nuno Espirito Santo scrapes together on Saturday lunchtime, they will have to make sure that defensive solidity and counter-attacking ruthlessness continues.

The new Spurs boss managed to instil a sense of calm and purpose during the Kane 'will he-won’t he' saga and focused the team on getting very creditable results.

He may now have to do it all over again.