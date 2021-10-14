Newcastle v Tottenham: What does the form show?

Newcastle are winless in the Premier League so far - three draws, four defeats - with no side conceding more goals than the Magpies after seven games this season (16).

Tottenham lost their past two away league games, going down 3-0 at Crystal Palace and 3-1 at Arsenal. They’ve not conceded three or more goals in three consecutive away league games since April 2014 (one draw, two lost), while they’ve not done so while losing each time since September 1979.