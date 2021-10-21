Brentford v Leicester: What does the form show?

Both of Brentford’s Premier League defeats so far have come in home games (v Brighton and Chelsea), while five of their seven goals conceded in the competition have come at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Following their 4-2 victory against Manchester United last time out, Leicester are looking to pick up consecutive league wins for the first time since April. However, the Foxes have conceded twice in each of their last four league games, last having a longer such run in December 2016 (five).