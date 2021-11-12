Former West Ham manager Harry Redknapp has revealed why Paulo Futre's Hammers career lasted just nine games - and it's all down to a shirt number.

Redknapp signed Futre – who had played for AC Milan the previous season – in 1996.

Redknapp ranks Paolo Di Canio as his finest signing but says Portuguese playmaker Futre sits near the other end of the spectrum.

“I took Paulo Futre and he was incredible,” Redknapp told BBC Radio Scotland's Sacked in the Morning podcast.

“I take him on a free from Milan. We get him 10 days before the season and in training he’s doing everything, an incredible footballer. The first game we go to Arsenal away, we get to Highbury, people are getting changed. I come back in the changing room and the kit man says ‘we have a problem, Futre wants the number 10 but he has 16’.

“The next thing the player walks up to me and says ‘Futre 10, not 16. Pele, Eusebio, Maradona, 10. Futre 10, not 16’.

“I have Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand, Michael Carrick, Joe Cole, all kids, sat there watching. I say ‘are you going to get changed or not?’ He says ‘no’ so I ask him to leave.

“He put his suit on and was gone. That was the beginning of the end for me and Paulo.

“Jon Moncur gave him his number 10 shirt when he came back on the Monday. In return he gave Jon two weeks' holiday at his villa on the Algarve as apparently he had the best villa there.”

