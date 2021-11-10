'Vieira will take Palace to better things'

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is doing a “wonderful job”, says the club’s former manager Roy Hodgson.

Vieira, 45, succeeded Hodgson during the summer and his side sit 10th in the Premier League after back-to-back wins against Manchester City and Wolves.

"I think Patrick's learnt a lot from quite a few people along the way but there's no doubt that he's done a wonderful job so far at Crystal Palace,” said Hodgson, who spent four years at the club.

"I'm delighted to see that and, of course, I'm really convinced he's going to go on to better things with the club.

"Because the club's in very good shape - especially in his hands - so I certainly wish him well.”

Palace are unbeaten in their last six Premier League outings and face a trip to 18th-placed Burnley in their next fixture on 20 November.