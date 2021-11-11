Gerrard gamble the sign of a new era

David Watkinson, BBC Sport

I know we’d been expecting it but it still seems surreal to see Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, a player so intrinsically linked to another Premier League club, standing with a Villa shirt as he’s announced as the new manager.

This is not the first time in recent years Villa have taken another Premier League club’s living legend after John Terry joined first as a player in 2017 before becoming assistant manager. That also took a bit of getting used to.

In Smith, Villa had a manager who was one of us. A boyhood fan living the dream. The captain Jack Grealish was the same as was Smith’s assistant Craig Shakespeare. They’ve all gone now and this is a new era.

Having Terry at the club showed the influence a superstar player and a born winner can have on a dressing room and his departure in the summer must have had a negative impact on the team, especially the defence which has been poor this season.

In Gerrard we have a manager who has proven he can cope with the most fierce pressure and scrutiny as Rangers manager. He has also shown that he is not just living off his reputation as a star player as he has turned Rangers into the dominant force in Scottish football.

In replacing Smith with Gerrard Villa’s owners as well as chief executive Christian Purslow, who knows Gerrard well from their time together at Liverpool, have taken a risk. He’s still relatively inexperienced but they’ve seen enough to take the gamble.

Gerrard will inherit a team that’s not really got going this season and with players coming back from injuries and money to spend in January he’ll be looking to make an instant impact on results.

Forget talk of him using this as a stepping stone to the possible Liverpool job in the future. Make this a success, with the backing of very wealthy and ambitious owners, and he’ll be a legend at Villa Park too.