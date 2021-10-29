Lawro's predictions: Norwich v Leeds

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

This is game number 10 of the Premier League season, taking us more than a quarter of the way through, so if you are a manager or a coach you will now have a really good idea what you can expect from your team during the rest of the campaign.

Let's face it, things do not look very good for Norwich right now after their capitulation against Chelsea last weekend, and it is hard to see them improving much in the coming months.

Leeds have been slow off the mark themselves, and given their form, this should be a home game for Norwich to target to win. I don't see that happening though.

Roger's prediction: Leeds have not had a great start to the season, but they are still a bit better than Norwich. 0-1

