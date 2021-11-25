Liverpool host Southampton in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Liverpool closed in on the Champions League places with a crucial 2-0 win over Southampton at the start of May.

Jurgen Klopp's side had spluttered since the start of 2021 but this victory kick-started a run of five successive wins to clinch a top-four spot.

Former Saint Sadio Mane headed the opener in the first half from Mohamed Salah's cross but the Reds didn't have it all their own way, Alisson having made important saves moments before Mane's goal.

The Brazil keeper almost gifted Che Adams the equaliser late on, eventually saving well from the Scotland striker, before Thiago Alcantara made the points safe in stoppage time.

The result left the Saints 10 points above the relegation zone in 16th place, not yet mathematically safe but lacking a finishing touch without the absent Danny Ings.