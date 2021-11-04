Man City 4-1 Club Bruges: The pick of the stats
Manchester City have won their last nine home Champions League matches – the only English side to have a longer home winning run in the competition is Manchester United between September 2006 and April 2008 (12 in a row).
Although they’ve only faced them in each of their last two Champions League matches, Club Bruges have conceded more goals in the competition against City than any other side (nine).
Phil Foden scored his seventh Champions League goal for City – only Wayne Rooney (nine) has scored more goals aged 21 or younger among English players than Foden’s tally.