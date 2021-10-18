BBC Sport

Leicester 4-2 Man Utd: The pick of the stats


  • Leicester have won three consecutive meetings with Manchester United in all competitions for the first time since November 1901.

  • This was United’s first away league defeat in 30 games, since a 2-0 loss at Liverpool in January 2020. This was the first time the Red Devils have conceded four goals in an away league game since April 2019 (4-0 vs Everton).

  • Leicester have conceded in seven consecutive Premier League games for the first time exclusively under Brendan Rodgers’ management, with the Foxes last having as long a run between January and March 2019 (10 games under Claude Puel, Mike Stowell and Rodgers).