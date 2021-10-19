Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

A strange game in the end that will leave neither side particularly satisfied.

Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher said it felt "worse than a defeat", while Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said his side "threw it away".

The hosts started and finished brightly, but the middle hour or so was Crystal Palace's.

Three-time title-winning Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira was delighted with the reception he got before the game and there may have been some home fans wishing he was sitting in their dugout instead of Arteta.

Palace will probably be the happier with a third draw in a row - although two of them have featured last-gasp equalisers.

Turn performances into wins and they'll be laughing.

Alexandre Lacazette's first Premier League goal since April will have Arsenal hoping he can rediscover his mojo.