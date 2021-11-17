Real Madrid could move for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek in January as they hope the 24-year-old will be available for a low fee because of his lack of game time. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is considering an approach for United defender Diogo Dalot. (Times - subscription required), external

Dean Henderson has been told he will be allowed out on loan until 2023 - but the goalkeeper would rather leave Old Trafford on a permanent deal. (90min), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column