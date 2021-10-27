Preston 0-2 Liverpool: Klopp reaction

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: “We didn’t play well, that’s how it is. We started quite OK, but then we lost the structure completely and that was the problem. We were too lively, too desperate to get the ball.

"These boys, they train a lot together but they don’t play that much, so that absolutely can happen. That makes it difficult especially because Preston was not too bothered about any kind of possession, they kicked the ball long and they fought for these balls.

“I saw a lot of nice individual performance. As a team we can play better, but individually I saw a few really nice performances.

"It’s all about getting through to the next round, that’s what we did. That it [would be] difficult with 11 changes, that was clear.”