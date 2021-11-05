Every single player can improve - Conte

Antonio Conte says in his first few days as Tottenham boss he has seen the scale of improvements needed.

Before Sunday's trip to Everton, Spurs sit ninth in the Premier League with five wins from their opening 10 games.

“We need to work a lot to try to improve this team in many aspects, not only tactically but also physically and we need a bit of time to do this," he said.

"I have seen in this few days that we need to work a lot to improve every single player, not just one or two or three.

"This squad needs to work to improve its physical condition, to have more order on the pitch and not be so emotional during games, improve the capacity to suffer."