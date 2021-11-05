I have to be cold in my mind and head - Guardiola

When asked if the Manchester derby is Manchester City's biggest game, manager Pep Guardiola responded: "I don’t think so."

"I don't feel it. When I wake up in the morning and come here, I'm in this bubble 10, 12, 14 hours," he said. "I'm not in the pubs to drink a beer, so I don't know the atmosphere.

"I have to be cold in my mind and cold in my head.

He added: "But maybe for some people, of course, it’s special - for the city, for many issues, but at the end it’s the same result, not like a semi-final or final.”