Manchester United’s caretaker manager Michael Carrick has spoken to the media for the first time since replacing the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a temporary basis.

Here is what he had to say:

It is a “privilege” to be in charge of the club and he understands the “responsibilities” that come with the post;

He says he found out about Solskjaer’s sacking and the move to place him in temporary charge on Sunday morning, adding: “It was a bit of a rush then to organise training and carry out the day's work. It went really well";

He does not have clarity on how many games he will take charge of before an interim manager is brought in until the end of the season;

He does not expect to tactically overhaul the team because both he and Solskjaer shared “similar beliefs” on the game;

Carrick said the way Solskjaer addressed the club’s players before leaving was “no surprise” and “showed the class of the man”;

He insists the club has a “fantastic group” of players and that they will be “ready” for Tuesday’s crucial Champions League match at Villarreal: "The biggest thing for the fans and everyone is the result. I could say all different things about the training, the players and how much we want to do well. I don’t think that counts for much - it’s about what happens now over the next game and the next few days.”

