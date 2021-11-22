Carrick on Solskjaer sacking, his own position and Villarreal test
Manchester United’s caretaker manager Michael Carrick has spoken to the media for the first time since replacing the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a temporary basis.
Here is what he had to say:
It is a “privilege” to be in charge of the club and he understands the “responsibilities” that come with the post;
He says he found out about Solskjaer’s sacking and the move to place him in temporary charge on Sunday morning, adding: “It was a bit of a rush then to organise training and carry out the day's work. It went really well";
He does not have clarity on how many games he will take charge of before an interim manager is brought in until the end of the season;
He does not expect to tactically overhaul the team because both he and Solskjaer shared “similar beliefs” on the game;
Carrick said the way Solskjaer addressed the club’s players before leaving was “no surprise” and “showed the class of the man”;
He insists the club has a “fantastic group” of players and that they will be “ready” for Tuesday’s crucial Champions League match at Villarreal: "The biggest thing for the fans and everyone is the result. I could say all different things about the training, the players and how much we want to do well. I don’t think that counts for much - it’s about what happens now over the next game and the next few days.”
