Leicester 0–3 Chelsea: The pick of the stats
- Published
Chelsea have won nine of their first 12 games of a Premier League season for the 10th different time, with the Blues finishing no lower than third in those previous campaigns and winning the title on five occasions.
Leicester City are winless in their past 17 Premier League games against opponents starting the day top of the table (drawn two, lost 15), conceding 40 goals in the process (2.35 per game).
No side has won more Premier League away matches at the King Power Stadium than Chelsea (five – level with Tottenham and Manchester City).