Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Watford’s victory at Everton will be remembered for Joshua King’s hat-trick, Claudio Ranieri’s first win as Hornets head coach and the team’s emphatic response to the 5-0 defeat at home by Liverpool the week before.

What won’t get much attention is the double substitution Ranieri made with around 30 minutes to go, just after Everton had gone 2-1 up. The tinkerman did the unthinkable and hooked Ismaila Sarr.

The Senegal winger isn’t untouchable but he’s Watford’s best player, their most valuable asset and, in terms of stats this season, the leading goalscorer, chance creator, dribbler and best crosser. He’d also just spun Lucas Digne and set up a great chance for King.

It takes a brave man to sub him and in doing so would have left Ranieri open to criticism if it failed. But it didn’t. It was ingenious.

Emmanuel Dennis replaced him and Ranieri explained to me afterwards it was because Dennis could be a threat in attack and also offer a better option defensively. As it turned out, Dennis was most decisive in attack, involved in three of the four late goals - scoring one and assisting two others.

Other head coaches wouldn’t have had the bottle to take off Sarr. Ranieri does and also had the tactical nous to know what was best for the team.

That’s 35 years of managing at the top level for you.