Well, could you really have picked any other player? Two-goal Cristiano Ronaldo was your man of the match in our Player Rater after the 2-2 draw with Atalanta in the Champions League.

The 36-year-old saved United once more, netting two equalisers - the second two minutes into stoppage time - to maintain his record of scoring in every Champions League game this season and to keep Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side top of Group F.

