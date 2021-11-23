BBC Sport

Chelsea v Juventus: The key stats

Image source, Getty Images
  • Since beating Juventus in the first-ever meeting between the two clubs (1-0 in the Champions League in February 2009), Chelsea are winless in their past four games against the Italian side in European competition (drawn two, lost two).

  • Juventus have won their past two games against Chelsea in European competition (3-0 in 2012 and 1-0 earlier this season), while they could become the first team to record three consecutive victories against Chelsea in the Champions League.

  • Chelsea’s past 10 games against Italian opponents in the competition have seen the Blues record only one victory (drawn three, lost six), beating Napoli 4-1 in March 2012. They’ve failed to keep a clean sheet in all 10 games in this run, conceding 21 goals in total.

  • Meanwhile, Juventus have won each of their past five games in the Champions League; the longest current run in the competition, along with Bayern Munich. A victory in this game would see the Old Lady establish a new club record for consecutive wins (six) in the European Cup/Champions League.