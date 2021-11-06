Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City: Solskjaer reaction

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "It’s very disappointing. Last week, it felt like we made a step forward, this is a big step backwards. It is a way of losing we don’t like. You want to see a better Man United than that.

"When you concede the first goal in an unfortunate way as early as that it makes it difficult. They pressed us really well. We never got to the level we need to be at to beat good teams.

"We have had a four week period where we have been disappointing. We want to be on the front foot and we want to be aggressive. This was a big step back.

"Players are human beings. When you lose a game there is nothing better than winning a game. We have to come out against Watford like a proper, hurt animal. The international break has come at a good time for us."