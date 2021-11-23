BBC Sport

Norwich 2-1 Southampton: In pictures

It wasn't the best of starts to Dean Smith's Norwich tenure as Che Adams opened the scoring for Southampton after just four minutes

But it took just three minutes for Norwich to deliver a response, as Teemu Pukki headed in Max Aarons' cross at the near post

Grant Hanley headed home for Norwich's second with 11 minutes remaining to record his side's first home win of the campaign

... And a first win for Dean Smith as Norwich boss