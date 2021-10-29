Norwich v Leeds: Team news

Norwich City midfielder Billy Gilmour is expected to return to the Canaries' starting line-up after he was ineligible to face parent club Chelsea last weekend.

Ben Gibson is suspended, while Todd Cantwell remains unavailable.

Leeds United midfielder Raphinha has overcome the ankle injury that forced him off against Wolves.

Junior Firpo should feature following a muscle strain but Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling remain out.

