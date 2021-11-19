'Benitez definitely deserves more time'

Singer-songwriter and Everton fan Zuzu is this week's challenger to BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson and they've predicted the results of this weekend's Premier League matches.

Zuzu, whose new album Queensway Tunnel was released last week, is a lifelong Evertonian who thinks Rafael Benitez deserves more time to prove himself as the Toffees boss.

"I think I knew what Everton was before I even knew what football was," she told BBC Sport. "That's what it was like in my house.

"My dad, my grandad, and all of my uncles - I've got a big family - they are all massive Blues.

"My grandad is obsessed, but he refuses to watch games on TV. My dad got him all set up in his living room to watch a game once but he said 'no, I'll watch it on the radio, thanks'.

"Some Evertonians are always going to have a bit of a bee in their bonnet about Benitez," continued Zuzu.

"But he definitely deserves more time, whatever people thought about him getting the job in the first place.

"When I was growing up, the Everton I knew had Moyes in charge for 11 years. That seems mad because it just doesn't happen now - people get sacked after two minutes.

"We're not doing too well at the moment but I try not to judge managers too heavily this early on, because I know it takes a long time to build a team properly."

Read more of what Zuzu had to say, and see this week's full Lawro's predictions