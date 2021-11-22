BBC Sport

Solskjaer in stats

The good...

  • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won 91 of his 168 matches in charge of Manchester United, across five different competitions.

  • Only Sir Alex Ferguson has managed more Premier League matches for United than Solskjaer, who won 51% of his league games (56/109).

  • Since Solskjaer's appointment in December 2018, only Liverpool and Manchester City have won more points in the Premier League than the Old Trafford side.

  • Between February 2020 and September 2021, United went 29 away league games unbeaten, the longest run of any side in English top-flight history.

The bad...

  • Under the Norwegian last season, United lost six home Premier League matches, only ever losing more in 2013-14 (seven). They also conceded 28 goals at Old Trafford - their most in a Premier League season.

  • Two of the three occasions United have conceded five goals in a home Premier League game came under Solskjaer, losing 6-1 to Tottenham in October 2020 and 5-0 to Liverpool in October 2021.

  • The Red Devils won just 17 points in their opening 12 league games this season, their second-worst start to a Premier League season - ahead of only 2019-20, when they had 16 points under Solskjaer.

  • United have conceded 21 goals in their opening 12 league games this term, their joint-most at this stage of a season, along with the 2018-19 campaign.