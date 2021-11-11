Goalkeeper Dean Henderson wants to leave Manchester United at the end of the season if he cannot overtake David de Gea as the first choice at Old Trafford. (Mail), external

Paul Pogba wants to renew his contract with United but the midfielder is demanding he overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo to become the Premier League's highest-paid player. (L'Equipe, via Metro), external

Barcelona are preparing to bolster their forward line in January, with United's Edinson Cavani among their targets, along with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Timo Werner of Chelsea. (Marca, via Mirror), external

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, who has been linked with replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is believed to have a release clause in his contract that allows him to leave if a club in the Champions League makes a move for him. (Star), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column