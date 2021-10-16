Leicester City 4-2 Manchester United: Rodgers reaction

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It is much more like it. Today we were outstanding. I spoke to the squad in the week about getting back to what we were good at.

"You have to fight, you have to run. We needed to fix our issues and that started with our defending, aggression and intensity and then you can play fast and dynamic football.

"We are a high-pressing team, sometimes we have to adapt it but that is our blueprint.

"I loved watching the team today. I studied our last game against [Crystal] Palace as if I was just coming into the job and I laid it out to the players.

"We need to keep proving the point. Today we proved we can be a very good side when we play with that hunger."