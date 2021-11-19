Aston Villa v Brighton: Team news

Centre-back Ezri Konsa will return from suspension for new Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard's first match in charge.

Forward Danny Ings is also available after illness, but midfielder Marvelous Nakamaba is set to miss out with a muscle strain, and the game comes too soon for Douglas Luiz and Morgan Sanson.

Goalkeeper Jason Steele, who has been at Brighton since 2018, will make his Premier League debut in place of the suspended Robert Sanchez.

Midfielder Enock Mwepu has been ruled out with a muscle strain, but there is good news for head coach Graham Potter as forward Aaron Connolly will be available after recovering from a heel injury.

