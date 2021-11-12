Transfer news: Gunners handed Sterling boost
- Published
Arsenal have been given a boost as they look to sign England and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, 26, with Barcelona reportedly stopping their preparations for the transfer. (Express), external
Sevilla are tracking 30-year-old Arsenal and France striker Alexandre Lacazette. (Mirror), external
The Gunners are interested in signing 21-year-old Juventus and Sweden winger Dejan Kulusevski, who has been out of favour at the Serie A club this season. (Sky Italy - in Italian), external
French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 22, wants to stay at Marseille when his loan from Arsenal ends. (RMC, via Mirror), external
Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic is being monitored by a number of Premier League clubs with Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool all interested in signing the 21-year-old Serbia forward. (Talksport), external
Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in RB Leipzig and USA midfielder Tyler Adams, 22. (Mirror, via Sport Bild), external