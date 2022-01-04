Matt Rowson, BhAPPY blog, external

To get to this stage with only 13 points is disappointing, even with the caveat that we somehow remain outside a relegation zone that we’ve not visited all season.

Reviewing the 17 games so far, there haven’t been many where you could argue we’ve been particularly unlucky either.

Saturday, perhaps, was one – a change in style to a stubborn rearguard action achieved enough to justify feeling hard done by after Spurs’ late winner.

It's always the risk, though, when you reduce a game to fine margins by limiting the number of goalscoring opportunities at each end of the pitch.

And goalscoring opportunities at OUR end has kinda been the issue all season, as revealed by the lack of a clean sheet to date and only one draw. We’re not very difficult to score against and we’re not grinding things out.

Having said that, the manifest threat at the other end, despite the ongoing and expensive injury to Ismaila Sarr, offers grounds for optimism, as does the apparent recruitment of a new defence over the coming weeks.

Impatient criticism of the club’s owners and the head coach has greeted the latest defeats, but those owners have once again quietly lined up transfers to forensically address the shortcomings, and Claudio Ranieri's change in approach against Tottenham confirmed he has the flexibility to match his experience.

Watch this space.

Have your say on who the Hornets should target this January